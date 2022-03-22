Rina: No plans to ban child marriages

PETALING JAYA: The government has no plans to ban underage marriage, says the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Responding to a question from Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh), the Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said there were different aspects that needed to be addressed in curbing child marriages, aside from amending legal provisions.

However, the government remains committed to curbing underage marriages by implementing programmes under the National Strategic Plan for Addressing the Causes of Underage Marriage.

Underage marriage must not only be tackled through legislative change but also through education, advocacy, health, strengthening family institutions and socioeconomic support, she reportedly said.