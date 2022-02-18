Rina: Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM initiative helps over 5,000 women

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 4,541 women have been given the opportunity to venture into small-scale business and entrepreneurship in the informal sector while 594 women have been offered employment in the formal sector through the Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM initiative.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the initiative, introduced last year, had helped women generate income to strengthen the support system especially in the economic field as well as connect and expose women to employment, business and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Meanwhile, she said the Keusahawanan Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM programme had so far managed to gather a total of 14,085 women entrepreneurs.

Rina spoke to reporters after launching the programme at a hotel here today. — Bernama