Rioting not due to any temple demolition in Salak Selatan, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that a rioting incident in Salak Selatan yesterday, which has gone viral on social media, was connected with any action to demolish a temple.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar (pix) said the incident broke out after several individuals tried to stop workers of the Kuala Lumpur Land and Mines Office (PTG) from erecting a hoarding between 11.45am and 4pm.

Personnel from the Cheras district police headquarters were present at the PTG operation to provide security to ensure the construction work could proceed smoothly.

A group of local men and women armed with sticks and iron rods resorted to smashing the bulldozers and attacking the police personnel on duty in a bid to disrupt the construction work, he said.

“In the incident, police detained four local men, aged between 19 and 50, to help in investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 186 for obstructing civil servants.

“Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact senior investigating officer ASP Mohamad Sukri Ishak at 013-2165881 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,“ he said when contacted last night.

A video of two minutes and nine seconds duration was uploaded on Facebook alleging that the PTG was trying to demolish a temple in the Salak Selatan area.

-Bernama