Risda allocates RM2.5m to provide tuition classes for 3,000 students

LIPIS: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) has allocated RM2.5 million to implement the People’s Tuition Programme for the benefit 3,000 smallholders’ children sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Rural Development Ministry Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the free tuition classes focused on key subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, English, Science, Mathematics and History.

He said the programme, which aims to help improve the academic performance of the new generation of smallholders, involved the setting up of 200 tuition centres nationwide.

“Since it was implemented a few years ago, we found that the performance of the students involved had improved and hopefully they can change the fate of their family,“ he told a press conference after presenting school aid and officiating the Risda People’s Tuition Programme for Pahang at the Dewan Jubilee Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

Also present were state Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram, Pahang Risda director Esa Rahimin and state Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) director Soffian Mustaffa.

Abdul Rahman, who is also Lipis Member of Parliament, said a total of 25 People’s Tuition centres were established in Pahang to help 375 students with an allocation of RM312,500.

On schooling assistance, Abdul Rahman said the contribution through Yayasan Risda amounting to RM73,800 was given to 369 primary and secondary school students in the Lipis district with each receiving RM200. - Bernama