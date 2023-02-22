Risda conducting data cleanup to ensure only eligible smallholders receive BMT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) is actively updating its data to ensure only those who are eligible receive the Monsoon Season Aid (BMT), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

“We do not want those who do not qualify to receive (the aid), and these people should not be on the list,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question raised by Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli) who asked the government to review the list of BMT recipients so that the aid is given to rubber tappers in need.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said at least 10 Tahfiz-Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes will be created this year.

According to him, currently there are only three Tahfiz TVET programmes and his ministry will forge collaborations with various parties to expand such programmes.

Ahmad Zahid said the programmes would provide about 250,000 tahfiz students with more career options for their future.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the marketability rate of TVET graduates has shown an encouraging increase.

“For instance, 98.4 per cent of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) TVET graduates managed to secure jobs (after completing their studies),” he said adding that this showed that the courses offered were able to meet the demand of labour markets. - Bernama