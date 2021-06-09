Risda offers building assets as quarantine, vaccination centres

JEMPOL: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) is ready to work with the Health Ministry (MOH) to turn the agency’s building assets into Covid-19 patients’ quarantine centres or vaccination centres (PPVs).

Its chairman, Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif, said that this offer was made after taking into account the increase in cases in several states such as in Negeri Sembilan, as Risda has a training centre in Port Dickson that could be turned into an additional quarantine centre in the state.

“Besides, Risda also has the Kolej Universiti AgroSains (University College of Agro Science Malaysia/UCAM) in Melaka that could be utilised as a centre,” he told reporters after attending the Smallholder Vaccination Programme at the PPV at the Jempol District Office hall, Bandar Seri Jempol, today.

Risda also collaborated with the state Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) to help increase the registration of vaccine recipients among the Orang Asli population in the district.

To further convince the local Orang Asli community to register and receive the vaccine, Risda today brought the Orang Asli Tok Batin (village heads) with their families, to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Mohd Salim said that 55 percent of the 525,000 smallholders nationwide had registered for the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, and Risda targeted 75 percent of smallholders to receive the vaccine by the end of this year.

“The Risda district officers will also ensure that all smallholders register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application. For those who do not have a smartphone facility, we will help them register,” he said, adding that Risda also used its assets such as vans to ferry these smallholders to the designated PPVs for vaccination. — Bernama