RISDA to raise local halal beef production

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) through its subsidiary RISDA Livestock Sdn Bhd (RLSB) will increase the country’s halal beef production from seven per cent to 30 per cent to reduce the country’s dependence on imported meat.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif said the move was to support RISDA’s aspirations as well as the government’s to raise the country’s meat supply for the 2022-2030 period.

He said this at the agreement-signing ceremony with RISDA’s sacrificial meat agents at its headquarters today.

He said RLSB would increase local meat production with halal status in line with the national food security policy and also take steps to produce halal meat through a meat processing hub in Semenyih.

The processing hub can sell packed sacrificial meat parts directly to customers, he said.

“This year, RISDA will work with Koperasi Pos Nasional Berhad, Protaz International Sdn Bhd and Mamu Livestock Sdn Bhd and targets 1,000 cows to be slaughtered to meet the demands of participants of ibadah korban (sacrificial rites).

“Sacrificial rites participants only need to place an order through an appointed agent and RLSB will manage the selection and slaughter process, the sacrificial meat will also be vacuum packed before being handed over to participants in cartons,” he said adding that RLSB can also distribute the sacrificial meat to the asnaf group (tithe recipients). - Bernama