Rise, change support to Unity Government, Terengganu people told

KUALA TERENGGANU: The people of Terengganu need to rise and change their support to the Unity Government in the state election to be held this Aug 12, said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said this election would be the most appropriate time for the people to express their support for the Unity government if they do not want to suffer the same fate as the people in the opposition-led states.

“We are afraid of what is happening in Kelantan, 33 years of unresolved water problems. For the people of Terengganu, don’t let PAS rule (the state) for a second term, one term is enough.

“We know Terengganu is a swing state, sometimes at the top and sometimes at the bottom, We were defeated before, but this time Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will take over Terengganu,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this when speaking at the “Jelajah Madani” programme and launch of the Terengganu Unity machinery here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had faith in true “ulama” (religious scholars), but not the political ulama who often misinterpret the Quran and hadith for their own benefit.

“A leader only speaks the truth, when he makes promises, they must be fulfilled. An ulama should give the right advice,” he added.

The government, he said, should also be fair to all the people and cited Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as an example.

He said the prime minister exercised fairness in solving problems, including in the opposition states, like the water issue in Kelantan.

“The fact is that they (the opposition) will allow what is wrong and they will deny what is true or right... We hope the people of Terengganu will rise up and change the state government to a Unity Government,“ he said.

He also called on the Unity machinery to work together to ensure victory for the PH-BN candidates in the state election.

“We (BN) help them (PH) here. In other states, PH helps BN candidates,” he added. -Bernama