Rising tide submerges Bangladeshi man’s car in Melaka

MELAKA: A Bangladeshi national’s plan to relax by the beach and enjoy the sea breeze went south this morning when his Volvo car was submerged at Klebang Beach.

According to Central Melaka district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, the incident happened around 5 a.m. when the 38-year-old man went to the beach for a day of relaxation.

“The man is said to have dozed off while resting by the beach and inadvertently forgot to engage the handbrake. He only realized this after his car slid on the beach, became immobile, and became stuck in the sand.”

“Shortly thereafter, the rising tide submerged half of his car before he attempted to seek the assistance of a tow truck,“ he told reporters.

According to Christopher, the man was forced to leave his car at the scene due to a lack of funds to cover the tow truck expenses.

“Upon verification, it was found that the man possessed a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle had no connection to any criminal activities.”

“The car was subsequently removed by the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) and will be transported to the local authority’s impound lot for the necessary procedures related to towing costs to be claimed from the owner,“ the official said.