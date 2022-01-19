Risk assessment, Umrah travel SOP to be finalised in mid-Feb

KUALA LUMPUR: The risk assessment and standard operating procedure (SOP) for umrah travel, specifically for the timeline for the reopening of umrah travel will be finalised by mid-February.

According to a joint statement by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) and Health Ministry (MOH) today, this was the outcome of the two ministries’ engagement session with the Association of Travel Agencies (UMRAH) today.

The engagement, conducted by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, was to get feedback on the direction of the umrah industry following the temporary suspension decision that is in effect.

“Both ministers in their feedback stated their commitment to detail out and fine-tune each issue raised and suggestion made at the level of the respective ministries before presenting improvement proposals to the next COVID-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting,“ it said.

Among the issues raised by players in the umrah travel industry were the SOP related to the implementation of umrah travel, refund issue and flight rescheduling, insurance coverage, timeline for the reopening of umrah travel, and recovery assistance to the tourism industry.

In this regard, both ministries hope that all the industry players can provide full cooperation to ensure that umrah activities can continue safely.

Also present at the engagement session were the top management of both ministries, representatives of federal agencies such as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and Immigration Department as well as members from the Association of Bumiputera Tourism Operating Companies Malaysia (BUMITRA), Umrah and Haj Travel Agencies Association (PAPUH) and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA). - Bernama