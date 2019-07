KUALA LUMPUR: The government takes into consideration the risks and security issue that may arise in the implementation process of the 5G technology in Malaysia, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the National 5G Task Force and the National Cyber Security Agency, with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and network providers, were identifying these technological risks.

“The steps needed to be taken to reduce security risks, if there are any, are also being studied ... the security issue definitely takes priority,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was answering a question from Wong Ling Biu (DAP-Sarikei) on what has been done so far on the 5G technology and whether the country has the expertise to implement it.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) on concerns over the negative impact of 5G radiation on the environment and health, Gobind said this was expected to be known after a report on the six-month pioneer project was ready.

“We need to be ready for its adoption soon, but the security aspect is still our priority and that is why we introduced this pioneer project for six months in Putrajaya and Cyberjaya.

“Throughout this six-month period, we will have talks and discussions with various parties to get as much information as possible on these concerns and after six months, a report on this pioneer project will be prepared, including giving focus on the security issue,” he said.

Gobind said the setting up of the National 5G Task Force was part of government initiatives to come up with recommendations and strategies on the implementation of the 5G technology in Malaysia.

He said the task force would, among others, propose a spectrum resources availability plan and provide support for infrastructure, services and devices.

“5G technology is important for enhancing the country’s competitiveness in facing the challenges of the digital economy, and Malaysia is among the first to pave the way in planning 5G technology development through the establishment of the National 5G Task Force in November 2018,” he said.

He said the task force would also come up with proposals on overcoming constraints in the related legal and regulatory framework and measures for consumer protection.

He said that as at June 19 this year, the task force had members from 110 organisations comprising representatives of the government, private sector, ministries, government departments and agencies, and academicians.

Gobind said discussions, initiatives and work movements would continue to be intensified to ensure the level of readiness could be increased to speed up the adoption of 5G technology in Malaysia, and indirectly change the landscape of the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) industry, especially its telecommunications network infrastructure. — Bernama