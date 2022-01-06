Ritual of warding off floods contradicts Islamic teachings

JELI: A ritual supposedly to ward off floods by ‘Raja Bomoh’ (shaman) or his real name, Ibrahim Mat Zin with a woman in Teluk Intan recently, clearly showed elements that contradicted Islamic teachings, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said in this regard, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) hoped that the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) would take stern action against the individuals involved.

“Such a practice leads to superstition. We will leave it to JAIPk to take stricter action against the two,” he told reporters after officiating at the Musaadah Banjir programme at Pasti Nur Fatihah Kuala Balah, here, today.

Yesterday, JAIPk was reported having summoned Ibrahim in connection with a ritual supposedly to ward off floods at Dataran Pengairan and Saliran Teluk Intan, which went viral on social media.

JAIPk director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said apart from the man, his department would call other individuals involved in the incident to assist in the investigation under Section 14 of the Perak Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for defaming and insulting Islam.

On another development, Ahmad Marzuk hoped that prospective pilgrims affected by the government’s temporary suspension of travel permission to perform umrah beginning Jan 8, would be patient.

“The Omicron variant transmission is very high among those returning from Saudi Arabia, so the government is taking drastic action to temporarily stop the travel permission to perform umrah.

“When the infection spikes, the government needs to review the people’s safety and health,” he said. - Bernama