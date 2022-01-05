Rivers in five states at danger level

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) today urged residents in Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Melaka and Sabah to stay alert and adhere to the instructions of the authorities as the waters at several rivers have reached the danger level.

In a statement today, the DID said in Pahang, the water level at the Bera river bridge and the Pahang river near Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan, are already at the danger level with an upward trend, while the water level at the Serting river near the Padang Gudang bridge in Bera, showed a downward trend.

In Selangor, the water level of the river at Rimba KDR in Sabak Bernam was also on the rise.

In Johor, the DID said the water level of Muar river at Kampung Awat, Segamat and Tangkak river in Kampung Seri Makmur, Tangkak, were also at the dangerous level, but on the decline.

The DID said the water levels of the Melaka river in Batu Hampar in Melaka and that of the Padas river in Beaufort, Sabah were also at the danger level. - Bernama