Rivers in Kedah breach warning level

PETALING JAYA: Four rivers in Kedah’s Kota Setar and Padang Terap districts have surpassed their warning levels, NST reports.

The Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) said the four rivers are Sungai Sari in Kilang Gula Padang Terap, Sungai Janing in Kampung Labi Padang Terap, Sungai Padang Terap in Kampung Kubu and Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge.

Meanwhile four other rivers exceeded their alert levels. They are Sungai Perik in Padang Terap, Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Sungai Kedah in Jambatan Lebuhraya and Beris Dam in Sik.

According to the Public Infobanjir website, the reading of Sungai Sari in Kilang Gula Padang Terap was at 28.18m. Its warning level was 27.5m.