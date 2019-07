KUALA LUMPUR: Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, Red Granite Pictures producer and stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, was slapped with five charges of money laundering offences today.

According to charges read to him before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob, Riza had allegedly received a total of US$248 million (RM1 billion) on five occasions between 2011 and 2012.

The funds were allegedly from 1MDB.

He was accused of committing the offence by receiving the money through the company’s bank account.

All five charges come under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

At the court, Riza pleaded not guilty to all five charges and the judge allowed bail of RM1 million, as well as demand that he surrender his passport.

The case is set for mention on Aug 7.

Riza is represented by his counsel Datuk K. Kumaraendran while Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram led the prosecution.

If found guilty, Riza faces a fine of not more than RM5 million or a jail term of not more than five years, or both.