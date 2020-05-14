Riza Aziz granted discharge not amounting to acquittal

PETALING JAYA: Riza Aziz (pix), the stepson of former minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for money laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.25 billion) linked to 1MDB funds.

Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Justice Azman Ahmad allowed the application by ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram on grounds that an agreement had been reached where the accused will hand over “several million” ringgit to the federal government.

Reading from a statement, Sri Ram said the sums have direct reference to the subject matter of the charges from in the case.

Riza claimed trial on July 5 to five counts of money-laundering by 1MDB-linked funds through the bank accounts of Red Granite Productions Inc, which he co-founded and was itself charged in the US for misappropriating monies from the investment fund between April 12, 2011 and Nov 14, 2012.

Riza was represented today by Hariharan Tara Singh and Tania Sciavetti. The court also allowed the return of the RM1 million posted by Riza’s two bailors.