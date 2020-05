PETALING JAYA: Riza Aziz is set to testify against his step-father Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the former prime minister’s 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard today.

“We wish to add Riza Aziz to the witness list as he is ready to give evidence to the prosecution. We will make a formal application,” lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Najib faces 25 criminal charges in relation to RM2.28 billion of public funds in the 1MDB trial which resumed today after a six-month hiatus.

Riza was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal from five counts of money laundering involving US$248mil (RM1.25 billion) of 1MDB-linked funds. He was charged on July 5, 2019.