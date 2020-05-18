Riza not offering to pay new monies, says Thomas

PETALING JAYA: Hollywood producer Riza Aziz is not offering to pay any new amount in his deal with the prosecution to return US$108 million (RM475 million) of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said today.

He said the monies are from assets seized by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ).

“By personal diplomacy, we established strong relations with DoJ after I took office. They have returned billions of ringgit, and more monies may be released in future by the DoJ,” Thomas said in a statement.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun yesterday Malaysia is expected to recover about US$108 million after a deal was arranged with the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“With the greatest of respect, this is a red herring. The purpose of prosecuting Riza was not to strengthen our chances of securing monies from DoJ,” Thomas said.

“DOJ would have returned these monies in any event because it belongs to Malaysia and was stolen from Malaysia.”

MORE TO FOLLOW