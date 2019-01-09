Rizal granted permission to transfer corruption case to high court

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of former special officer to the former Prime Minister, Datuk Rizal Mansor, who faces four corruption charges involving a solar hybrid system project for rural schools in Sarawak, will be heard in the High Court.

This followed a decision by High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan in allowing Rizal’s application, made through his lawyer, Ridha Abdah Subri, for the case to be transferred to the High Court from the Sessions Court.

However, no date has been fixed for the case to be mentioned at the High Court.

The case had been fixed for mention at the sessions court before judge Rozina Ayob tomorrow for updates on the case development.

Ridha Abdah submitted the application in accordance with Section 417 (1)(e) of the Criminal Procedure Code and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor, Ahmad Akram Gharib, who prosecuted, did not object to it.

On Nov 15 last year, Rizal, 45, pleaded not guilty to four counts of soliciting and accepting bribes for himself and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor amounting to RM5.5 million, involving the supply of equipment and installation of the solar hybrid system for rural schools in Sarawak.

On the first charge, he was accused of soliciting, on behalf of Rosmah, RM187.5 million, which was 15% of the contract value, from Saidi Abang Samsudin, the managing director of Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

The money was an inducement for Rosmah to assist the company in securing the Hybrid Photovoltaic System Integrated Project and the maintenance and operation of the gen sets/diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth RM1.25 billion through direct negotiation from the Education Ministry.

On the second charge, Rizal was accused of soliciting RM25 million for himself from Saidi to ensure that Rosmah would assist Jepak Holdings with getting the project.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, G-24, Ground Floor, Sunway Putra Mall, 100, Jalan Putra, Chow Kit, here, between March and April 2016.

On the third charge, Rizal was accused of receiving RM5 million on behalf of Rosmah from Saidi as a reward for her for assisting Jepak Holdings to obtain the same project. The offence was allegedly committed at the REIT Management Sdn Bhd lobby, 168, Pavilion, Jalan Bukit Bintang, here, on Dec 20, 2016.

Rizal was also charged with receiving RM500,000 for himself from Saidi as a reward in ensuring that Rosmah assisted Jepak Holdings obtain the same project. He allegedly committed the offence at No 1, Laman Damai Sari, Jalan 1/61, Bukit Segambut, here, on Dec 23, 2016.

The charges were made under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. The offences are punishable under Section 24 of the same act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — Bernama