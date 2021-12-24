Rizal’s perception of Rosmah as “feared” by civil servants baseless — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that Datuk Rizal Mansor’s perception of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) as a prime minister’s wife who was feared by civil servants was false and unfounded.

Former special officer to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod, 72, said although Rosmah was active in social and charity work, she had never been in direct contact with government officers.

“This is because, it was my responsibility and duty as the Director of the First Lady Of Malaysia (F.L.OM) Division, and also the Special Officer to the Prime Minister, who was responsible for supervising programmes concerning the Prime Minister’s wife.

“Instead, her (Rosmah) interaction with government officers was through me, as the director, and they were done formally through meetings,“ she added.

The second defence witness said this when reading out her witness statement at Rosmah’s defence hearing involving three corruption charges in connection with a solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Siti Azizah said she also disagreed with Rizal’s perception of Rosmah having influence over the civil service.

Throughout my service, I had never heard of Rosmah making changes in the civil service, she added.

The witness, who met Rosmah while they were studying at Universiti Malaya since 1971, described Rosmah as a capable, intelligent and smart person to work with.

“She is a hands on person and a perfectionist..., what made it easy for us (F.L.O.M Division) in carrying out daily tasks was because Datin Seri Rosmah was very clear with what was required, in terms of objectives and results or ‘outcome’ of a task.

“She had never interfered in our work as officers at the F.L.O.M division,” she said.

On Rizal’s post in the Prime Minister’s Office, Siti Azizah said although Rizal’s post was changed, from Special Function Assistant Officer and then as Senior Assistant Principal Director, there was no post as Special Officer to the Prime Minister’s wife as claimed by Rizal.

“This is merely Rizal’s own interpretation and perhaps for him, with the name of such a position, it will be good for his image and made him look important among those who dealt directly with him,“ she added.

On Feb 18, the High Court ordered Rosmah to enter her defence on the three charges after finding the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

Rosmah is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes and two charges of receiving RM6.5 million from Saidi through Rizal as a gratification to assist Jepak Holdings in securing the Integrated Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic System Project as well as Genset/Diesel Maintenance and Operation for 369 rural schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion through direct negotiations from the Ministry of Education.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on Jan 10 with Najib to be called to testify. — Bernama