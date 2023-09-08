RM 6.6 bil CBT: Najib sends in second representation

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has sent his second representation letter to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to drop the criminal breach of trust charges he is facing with former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Najib and Mohd Irwan were charged in 2018 with six counts of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM6.6 billion in government funds involving payments to International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

During proceedings today, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi informed High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that the prosecution received the letter of representation last week through Messrs Shafee & Co, who are acting for the former prime minister.

“As such, we need time to look into it as this case involves a lot of documents.

“I have been instructed to apply for another date for case management to allow Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun to consider this representation,” Muhammad Saifuddin said.

Meanwhile, Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Datuk K. Kumaraendran, acting for Mohd Irwan asked that the date for case management be held within a month. Justice Muhammad Jamil then fixed it for Sept 12.

Najib had sent in his letter of representation two years ago but it was rejected while Mohd Irwan’s representation was sent in 2020, which was not replied to by the AGC, following which he (Mohd Irwan) sent a new one in March.

On Oct 24, 2018, Najib and Mohd Irwan pleaded not guilty to six charges of CBT amounting to RM6.6 billion in government funds involving payments to IPIC.

Najib and Mohd Irwan Serigar were jointly accused of committing all the offences at the Finance Ministry Complex, Putrajaya between Dec 21, 2016, and Dec 18, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for a maximum of 20 years in jail and whipping as well as a fine upon conviction. - Bernama