PUTRAJAYA: The government will channel additional allocation of RM1 billion through a more comprehensive people-centric economic stimulus package, (Prihatin) for the procurement of equipment and services to fight the threats of Covid-19, including the services of private medical experts.

In fact, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the insurance and takaful industry players would also set up a special fund of RM8 million in support of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) efforts to carry out more tests and health screening to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country.

He said it was to finance the cost of health screening of RM300 for each insurance policy and takaful certificate holder instructed by the MOH to undergo the Covid-19 test or screening at any private hospital or laboratory.

In addition, he said family insurance and takaful companies will offer a three-month deferment of premiums to policyholders whose source of income is affected by the pandemic.

Last Monday, the government announced an allocation of RM500 million to MOH in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 including to finance the purchase of medical equipment such as ventilators, ICU equipment and additional personal protective equipment (PPE).

Muhyiddin said in appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, the government would increase their special allowance from RM400 to RM600 a month from April 1 until the Covid-19 situation improved.

“In the first economic stimulus package, the government has agreed to give special allowance to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved directly in managing and addressing the pandemic.

“I am aware that during this difficult time, our healthcare workers are working tirelessly and despite being under a lot of pressure, they continue striving and coping with this great challenge,” he said when announcing the economic stimulus package live on national television.

At the same time, the government also agreed to extend the special allowance of RM200 a month to members of the military, police, customs, immigration, Civil Defence Force and Rela who are directly involved in the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

The allowance will be paid from April 1.

Muhyiddin also announced that the government had agreed to extend the MySalam initiative to the B40 group quarantined as patients under investigation (PUI).

Currently, mySalam only provides benefits to the B40 group warded for Covid-19 infection.

The patients can claim an income fee of RM50 per day for a maximum of 14 days.

