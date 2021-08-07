RM1 million aid for funeral arrangements of non-Muslims at Pusara HKL

PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Ministry (KPN), with the cooperation of the Housing and Local Government Ministry, will provide financial assistance of RM1 million for funeral arrangements of non-Muslim Malaysians at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital One Stop Centre (Pusara HKL).

KPN said RM500,000 of the allocation would be provided under the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) and the remaining under the Kampung Baru Development Programme for funeral arrangements of the Chinese and other non-Muslim bodies.

“This financial assistance is to ease the financial burden of the next of kin of the B40s,” it said in a statement here, today.

According to the ministry, financial constraints, causing problems to pay the cost for the funeral arrangement, especially among the B40 families and shortage of human resources to handle the matter were among the reasons for the funeral delay.

These were among reasons for the delay according to a survey and feedback received by the ministry when National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) visited Pusara HKL last Thursday (August 5).

-Bernama