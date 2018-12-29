RM1 million fine for petrol kiosk operators who fail to ensure adequate supply

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Office of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry today warned that petrol kiosk operators in the state are liable to be fined RM1 million if they fail to ensure that their customers get an adequate supply of petrol.

Its director, Khalid Tik, said the warning was issued to all the 180 petrol kiosks in the state, advising them to have an adequate supply throughout the year.

“If our inspections reveal that a petrol kiosk has failed to provide an adequate supply of the fuel, they are liable to a fine of RM1 million. This move is necessary and vital to avoid untoward issues between the operators and consumers,“ he said.

Khalid was approached after the launch of a ‘Back to School’ programme by Mohamad Hisomuddin Bakar, press secretary of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, at the Pacific Supermarket at KB Mall here. — Bernama