PETALING JAYA: A RM10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a robber who assaulted a woman at the Taman Mutiara MRT on Feb 14.

The reward is sponsored by a concerned citizen who was outraged by the actions of the robber who assaulted the woman, Member of the Parliamentary Special Select Committees on Defence and Home Affairs Lim Lip Eng said today.

Lim who is also Kepong’s Member of Parliament, hoped the reward leads to the arrest of the perpetrator as it would be a deterrent to other criminals who intend to use the same method of robbery.

“My biggest fear is that if he is not caught soon, his actions may influence other villains to commit such crimes in a similar fashion in lifts or in some obscure corners all over the country,” he said. “They may even target victims of all ages including the men or operate in groups.”

On Feb 14, A 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times during a robbery in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa, In a statement, said the incident had occurred about 6.45am when the woman went into the lift alone before the suspect, believed to be a local, entered.

The woman, who was injured on the head and other parts of the body, lost her identity card, bank cards and RM400 in the incident, he said, adding that the police had recorded statements from three witnesses to facilitate investigation.

A 57-sec recording of a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV showing the woman being assaulted in the lift was viralled on social media.