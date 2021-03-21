RM10 million allocation for Hijrah and NADI may be increased if needed - MB Selangor

KUALA LANGAT: The allocation of RM10 million to help traders get a minimum loan financing of RM1,000 for the Selangor Hijrah Assistance Scheme (Hijrah) and the Darul Ehsan Business Scheme (NADI) may be increased as needed, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the funds provided in the Selangor Budget 2021 were to help hawkers and traders deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have prepared RM10 million for Hijrah, or for NADI. If there is a need, we can add more in the future, as a result of my discussions with the Hijrah people in the future,“ Amirudin told reporters today.

He said this while providing funding to Hijrah participants amounting to RM538,000 and six individuals from NADI.

Amirudin also handed over donations to orphans in conjunction with the ‘Jelajah Kita Selangor’ programme at the Kampung Sungai Manggis Majlis Perwakilan Ketua Kampung (MPKK) hall here.

“I think we also need to prepare easy loans and such for the month of Ramadhan because many people would want to start a business based on the breaking of fast and sahur.

“(This matter) we will discuss in the near future with the Hijrah people in order to help ease the burden of those in need,“ he said.- Bernama