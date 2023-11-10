RM100 bln savings in utility bills through EECA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat passed the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 today, securing the country’s long-term goal of saving nearly RM100 billion in utility bills by 2050.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that when the legislation is enforced, it could also help achieve an estimated reduction in carbon emissions of nearly 200,000 kilotonnes (koCO2).

“After this, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA) will become a comprehensive legislation in addressing energy efficiency issues,” he said when winding up the debate on the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023 in Parliament today.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting passed the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 to regulate efficient energy use and energy conservation, as well as enhance energy efficiency and prevent energy wastage.

Nik Nazmi said the law would be enforced within 12 months after it is gazetted.

“The priority of the ministry and the Energy Commission after the act is passed is to provide clarification and explanations to all stakeholders to understand and implement the provisions in this act, especially in energy audit, energy saving measures and reporting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat also passed the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023, which, among other things, amended several provisions in the Electricity Supply Act 1990 following the enactment of EECA. -Bernama