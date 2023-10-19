RM100 e-wallet assistance will be distributed December this year: Steven Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will fulfil its promise to provide RM100 e-wallet assistance to eligible recipients in December, Deputy Minister of Finance II Steven Sim Chee Keong said.

“So, (the recipients) will receive it. We ask the public to be patient because the government will fulfil its promise,” he told Bernama today.

He said the impact of the initiative is not limited to the recipients’ households but also extended to the local market, especially small traders and hawkers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the RM100 e-wallet assistance, to be credited to all Malaysians aged 21 and above, at the launch of the “Madani Economy: Empowering the People” on July 27.

The RM100 e-wallet assistance is the latest government initiative for the B40 and M40 groups with incomes below RM100,000.

Meanwhile, during the “Apa Khabar Malaysia” talk show broadcast on Bernama TV, Sim said the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) 2024 that was announced in the Budget 2024 would benefit 700,000 Rahmah Cash Assistance (STR) recipients.

He said eligible recipients would receive a monthly contribution of RM100 for a period of 12 months.

“For example, we leave chicken and meat prices to the market, meaning everyone has to buy at market prices but for those in need, we have many initiatives, including STR, which has increased from RM8 billion to RM10 billion, and the SARA programme.

“We provide RM100 monthly for a year to families that are under STR, this is on top of the STR itself. We provide direct cash assistance to our target groups so they can use the money to buy necessities. This is what we call direct cash transfer,” he said.

In response to concerns that the assistance might not be used for necessities, Sim said the government needs to have confidence in those who are less fortunate.

“Don’t assume that the less fortunate will spend the money on cigarettes. I’m not saying that it doesn’t happen but there needs to be flexibility.

“Sometimes, if we set strict regulations, it causes difficulties for recipients because some of them have other needs and interests,” he said. - Bernama