RM100 mln post-flood allocation to repair homes, infrastructure — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide RM100 million in post-flood allocations for the repair of homes and infrastructure, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the government was aware of the extent of damage caused by the ongoing massive floods that hit several states.

The government will also contribute RM1,000 for each household affected by floods, he added.

“In September this year, the government had raised compassionate aid to RM1,000 per household and we will expedite the payments to areas affected by the floods such as Selangor and six other states,” he said.

The prime minister was speaking to the media after chairing a special meeting on plans and actions to be taken to manage the floods.

Ismail Sabri said at the same time, government-linked investment companies (GLIC) and government-linked companies (GLC) have agreed to channel contributions in the form of matching grants.

They have agreed to allocate an initial total of RM20 million, he said.

“Which means if it is RM20 million each from the government and GLICs/GLCs, RM 40 million (in total), we have back-to-back matching grants from the government and GLCs. This will be among the types of immediate aid to be channeled to alleviate the burden of the flood victims,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said to date, 103 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened in eight districts in Selangor, an increase from 48 yesterday.

“All arising issues at these centres such as lack of food will be resolved today, tonight’s dinner and breakfast tomorrow will be provided by the Selangor government, and beginning tomorrow lunch will be provided by the Social Welfare Department (JKM),” he said.

The prime minister said the Health Ministry, meanwhile, will provide doctors, nurses and necessities such as face masks, sanitiser and medication supply in all PPS.

“Covid-19 RTK Antigen screenings will be carried out at all PPS to ensure flood victims are protected from Covid-19 infection,” he said. — Bernama