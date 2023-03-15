RM100 special additional salary increment for Pahang civil servants

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has agreed to give a special additional annual salary increment (KGT) for this year amounting to RM100 to the state’s civil servants, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the increase would involve an annual financial implication of RM9.6 million to about 8,000 state government employees.

The increase is also, according to Wan Rosdy, in line with Service Circular No. 2 of 2022 whereby the Federal government has approved a special additional annual salary increment (KGT) of RM100 for federal civil servants from the support, management and professional groups effective Jan 1.

“Therefore, taking into account the important role of state civil servants who have provided services to the people of Pahang, the state government agreed to adopt this Service Circular.

“The granting of this special additional increment will not affect the annual salary movement of the state’s civil servants for the year 2023 and the following years and will not change the date of their salary movement,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy hoped that the granting of the special additional increment can make Pahang civil servants improve the quality of service for the well-being and prosperity of the state. - Bernama