RM1,000 cash aid for flood-affected agrofood entrepreneurs in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will distribute a one-off cash assistance of RM1,000 each to 490 agrofood entrepreneurs in the state affected by the recent floods.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the assistance which involved a total allocation of RM490,000 would be distributed immediately after the list of eligible recipients was obtained from the authorities including the Agriculture Department in the respective districts.

“We understand the hardships faced by the flood victims as the floods have not only damaged their house but also their crops and livestock which caused them to suffer huge losses.

“It also shows that the state government is concerned about the fate of these small entrepreneurs,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting, here, today.

Aminuddin hoped that the agrofood sector in the state which suffered losses of RM22.5 million due to the floods, would be able to recover immediately, including through funds provided by the state and federal governments.

Meanwhile, he said the state government has agreed to waive fees for the applications of new marriage, divorce and reconciliation certificates by flood victims in the state until March 31.

Apart form that, he said a 100 per cent exemption on the penalty of late payments of parcel rent for 2021 would also be given to owners of 23,236 premises affected by the floods.

On the distribution of Bantuan Wang Ihsan in Negeri Sembilan, Aminuddin said a total of RM5.67 million has been distributed to 5,671 household heads in the state.

In another development, he said the state government would make an application to the federal government for the construction of parking spots at the recently open Jalan Temiang-Pantai, here, to avoid congestion as the area has now become quite a popular attraction among the public. — Bernama