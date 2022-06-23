RM1,000 incentive for 300 SPM top scorers in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will give a RM1,000 cash incentive each to the 300 students from the state who scored straight As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix).

He said this was decided at the state executive council meeting yesterday.

A total of 17,008 students in Pahang sat for the SPM examination, and the results were released on June 16.

“The contribution is our way of appreciating these students’ efforts and hardwork in overcoming challenges like attending home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) lessons due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy also congratulated the SPM top achievers from Pahang and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

He also thanked all teachers and parents for their tireless efforts and commitment in ensuring the students’ success. — Bernama