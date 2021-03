KUALA LUMPUR: The government has assured that police would use their discretion when issuing the maximum compound of RM10,000 on those who violate the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) stressed that the maximum fine was meant for repeat and serious offenders and not to victimise the public.

“Tan Sri IGP (Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) has also stated that the RM10,000 compound will not be issued on those not wearing face masks or not adopting physical distancing. The public must have confidence that police will use their discretion, not to victimise the people,” he said at the daily media conference on the MCO development here today.

Earlier, the Attorney-General’s Chamber’s official portal announced that anyone found flouting violating the MCO would be compounded up to RM10,000 effective March 11.

A compound of up to RM50,000 would also be issued to companies found committing the same offence.

The matter is gazetted under the Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) 2021.

Previously, under Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, offenders could be fined not more than RM1,000 or jailed not more than six months, or both.

The decision then caused concern among the public and various parties, who claimed that it would burden the people as the economy was affected by the pandemic.

Ismail Sabri said that apart from repeat offenders, owners of and visitors to entertainment centres who continue to flout the regulations are among those who would be issued the maximum compound.

This, he said, was because entertainment centres are still on the banned list.

Meanwhile, he said that individuals who have been issued compounds could appeal for their fines to be reduced to a minimum according to the discretion of the respective district health officers. — Bernama