RM10,000 fine for crowdless ceramah is height of idiocy, says Lim

PETALING JAYA: The RM10,000 fine on PKR for the crowdless ceramah in Paya Rumput, Malacca on Saturday night has been called the height of idiocy in the Covid-19 pandemic.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang (pix) said Malacca PKR should have been commended for coming up with a very novel way of electioneering in the coming state election which takes into account the paramount consideration not to worsen the Covid-19 situation and yet further the objective of free, fair and clean election.

“There is a ban on physical election campaigns and social events which involve physical contacts with the voters – but it immediately ran into trouble with the Dua Darjat phenomenon repeating itself as action had not been taken against the two former Prime Ministers (Datuk Seri) Najib Razak and (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin, who had flouted the ban through ‘disguised’ activities in Malacca recently,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

“The ban announced by the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, on Oct 24 is not a well-considered and practical one, and should be cancelled immediately and replaced by SOPs especially tailored for the Malacca state elections – and this is why I have called for an immediate meeting of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Health and all interested political parties and NGOs on the matter.”