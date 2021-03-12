RM10,000 fine: offenders can appeal to PKD — Ismail Sabri

ALOR SETAR: Individuals who were issued with the RM10,000 compound for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) can appeal to the District Health Office (PKD) to reduce the amount.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said PKD officers would use their discretion to determine the amount that needs to be paid by the offenders.

“Appeals can be made to PKD, not to the police because this is under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“So, when you go to pay the compound, make the appeal. I believe district health officers will definitely give a reduction,” he told reporters here, today.

He was asked to comment about the enforcement of the RM10,000 compound against the Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP violators, after the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was gazetted yesterday.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has explained yesterday that the maximum compound was aimed at repeat offenders and extreme violation of the SOPs.

Ismail Sabri said police have to state the maximum compound amount in the summons notice as stipulated in the ordinance and they were not allowed to amend it.

“Take shoe theft at mosque for example, the charge will be made according to sections in the Penal Code and punishment will be decided based on the section.

“Although the offence is considered small, it will still be charged and punished under the Penal Code for stealing and it is up to the court to decide on the punishment and offenders can appeal,” he explained.

For extreme violation of the SOPs, he said it includes errant night club operators who continue their businesses despite government restriction on the sector since the MCO was introduced.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri attended the armed forces ‘Cakna Veteran’ programme and visited a veteran Md Salleh Ahamad, 70, who is suffering from illness at his house in Jalan Masjid Seberang Pantai Johor, here. — Bernama