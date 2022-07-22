RM100,000 fine for those who hunt, keep protected bird species

KANGAR: Due to lack of awareness about the threats faced by endangered bird species, poachers continue to hunt them despite knowing it is an illegal activity.

As such, Perlis Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) Mohd Zaide Mohamed Zin issued a stern warning to those who engage in such activities that hunting or keeping the protected wildlife was an offence under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

He said under Section 60 of the act, those found to have commited the offence of keeping or owning wildlife without a licence are liable to a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to two year or both.

“As for those who are caught hunting totally protected wildlife without special permit, they can be charged under Section 68 (of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010), which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or a jail term of not more than three years or both, if convicted,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Zaide said among the protected bird species that are often hunted in Perlis are Ruak-ruak (Amaurornis phoenicurus), Murai batu (Copsychus malabaricus) dan Ayam hutan (Gallus-gallus).

He also advised the public to identify the species of bird they want to catch and obtain a licence or permit from Perhilitan first before hunting or keeping the wildlife. - Bernama