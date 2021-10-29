RM100m allocated for contract doctors to pursue specialist courses

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given approval to allocate a total of RM100 million for sponsorship of medical officers who are eligible to pursue programmes to become specialists, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

“This will benefit a total of 3,000 contract-appointed medical officers and dental officers,“ he said in tabling Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Previously, the government had already agreed to extend the contracts of more than 10,000 medical doctors, dentists and pharmacists for a period of four years maximum instead of two years to ensure the continuity of their service and preparation for specialist studies.

Besides this, a total of RM70 million will be allocated to make mental health issues a priority.

“Among others, this will strengthen support services, counselling, and psychosocial aid to do more advocacy programmes and strengthen the role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as the drivers of these mental health programmes,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the government also plans to widen the scope of tax exemptions for individuals who go for medical check up which involves costs incurred for consultation fees with psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and registered counsellors.