PUTRAJAYA: About 100,000 people will receive assistance and benefits under the Wilayah Cakna Initiative aid involving an allocation of RM100 million, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said the allocation included the distribution of aid in the form of food and goods, exemption of rent payments for six months, cash contributions to the urban poor as well as small traders and hawkers.

“Previously, under the Wilayah Cakna Initiative we allocated more than RM63 million but after the announcement of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, we have come up with RM100 million for the aid,“ he told the media here today.

He said this after delivering basic necessities to representatives of 200 tithe and B40 recipients in Putrajaya who were affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), as well those in Putrajaya who were infected with Covid-19.

Annuar said for cash assistance, the agencies involved were requested to facilitate and expedite the granting of the aid to eligible groups by April 10.

He said the donations included cash assistance from the Wilayah Cakna Initiative and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council to the ‘asnaf’ and low-income groups as well as one-off payment of RM500 to small traders and hawkers.

“Although the amount of aid given is not much, but for families in need it is very important,” he said.

He said for recipients who did not have complete information such as bank accounts, officers would go to the house to deliver the donations. — Bernama