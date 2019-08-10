RM103,000 in fines issued against lift owners, maintenance firms for various offences

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 57 compounds and charges have been brought against various offences committed by lift owners and maintenance firms for the period between January 2018 to June 2019 involving fines totalling RM103, 000, the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) said today.

KSM said in addition to regular inspections on passenger lifts, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) also conducted spot checks and took punitive actions, including compounding and taking legal action against the offenders.

Commenting on an article featured in The Star on Friday, Aug 9, titled ‘Inspection of lifts should be more regular’, KSM said in principle, the standard operating procedures (SOP) for lift management - including at People’s Housing Projects (PPR) - were adequate.

The ministry said, however, that one of the main challenges in ensuring that PPR lifts were maintained properly was the property owner’s failure to appoint a competent firm to carry out maintenance, and this was usually due to financial constraints.

“In addition, issues of sub-standard maintenance, abuse, vandalism and the use of lifts beyond their design specifications, such as passenger lifts used to lift large and heavy objects, will affect the smooth operation of the lifts,“ it said in a statement today.

“The ministry welcomes the suggestions and initiatives of all parties to strengthen the passenger lift maintenance system in the country, especially the passenger lifts at PPRs so that the issue can be addressed holistically,“ it added. — Bernama