RM10.73m allocated to upgrade infrastructure in Tambun, Ipoh, Taiping, Teluk Intan

TAMBUN: A total of RM10.73 million has been allocated by the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) to implement projects to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure and replace lifts in Tambun, Ipoh, Taiping and Teluk Intan.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said all the projects would be implemented by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) and the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP).

“MBI will carry out works to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure such as drains, public market roofs and street lights in new villages in the Tambun parliamentary constituency with an estimated cost of RM4.95 million.

“RM5.78 million will be given to LPHP for building repainting work, roof and fence replacement as well as maintenance of lifts of flats around Tambun, Taiping and Teluk Intan,” he told a press conference after attending the Sentuhan KPKT programme here today.

In another development, Nga said a total of RM12 million has been allocated for the construction of the Pasir Pinji Public Market and that preliminary work on the project is scheduled to begin this September.

He added that in order to facilitate the construction process, all hawkers at the public market will be relocated to the temporary public market in February next year.

“It is a large-scale project, and the construction of a new market to replace the old market, which is already 50 years old, will bring benefits and comfort to the public, especially the Ipoh residents,” he said. -Bernama