RM1.07m channelled to 107 residents’ associations in Malacca this year

MALACCA: A total of RM1.07 million has been channelled to 107 residents’ associations in Malacca through the Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti (GPPK) grant, which is an initiative introduced by the Federal government to create a safe and harmonious community environment, this year.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman V.P. Shanmugam said the RM10,000 grant to every eligible residents’ association is to help them carry out various activities involving the community, such as efforts to combat crime, drugs and dengue as well as for cleaning and maintenance work.

“The GPPK grant also aims to improve the level of security within communities, increase the involvement of associations in local community security affairs, empower the role of associations in tackling disasters and cultivate the practice of joint responsibility in security.

“The Registrar of Societies (RoS) targets 100 residents’ associations but 128 applications were received, with 107 of them approved after meeting the required criteria,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Complex here today.

Earlier, he officiated the closing ceremony of the RoS-Care Basic Course in the Management of Organisations, Smart Sharing and GPPK Delivery, which was also attended by Malacca RoS director Nurhafidah Ali.

Elaborating, Shanmugam said he hoped that the provision of the grant could be expanded to various categories of associations in the future so that it could provide comprehensive benefits to the community.

“Through the Madani Association Grant, which was announced under Budget 2024, it is hoped that it will provide another opportunity to all categories of associations,” he said. -Bernama