RM10.8m allocation for development projects in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR; A total of RM10.8 million has been allocated for 15 development projects around Gombak, the Economic Affairs Ministry said.

The development projects would include infrastructure upgrading works as well as the construction of eight schools, two mosques and four Islamic schools.

“Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) handed over the allocation during a working visit here and the projects would benefit over 16,000 residents in the area,“ the ministry said in a statement today.

It added that the implementation of the people’s projects had been planned in collaboration with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, the Gombak District and Land Office, various federal agencies and the Selangor state government.

The approval for the projects was granted following applications received from schools and the various communities in the area, it added. - Bernama