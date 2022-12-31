RM10m Bernas special aid to be channeled to padi farmers in east coast states from January

PUTRAJAYA: Padiberas Nasional Berhad’s (Bernas) Special Assistance amounting to RM10 million for 2022 will be distributed in stages to padi farmers in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from January, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

In a statement today, he said the aid would be given to padi farmers in the three East Coast states first, while those in other states would receive aid when the remaining Bernas special aid totalling RM50 million is distributed.

Earlier this month, Bernas agreed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s request that an allocation of RM60 million be provided to help padi farmers nationwide.

Mohamad said padi farmers in the three states involved will receive this special assistance no later than Jan 16, with a total of 20,598 padi farmers standing to benefit from Bernas’ contribution of RM250 for each of them.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) and agencies under it are finalising the list of farmers’ names and (bank) account numbers in the three states to ensure the distribution process runs smoothly,“ said Mohamad. - Bernama