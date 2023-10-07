RM10m for YBGK to assist unfortunate ones: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today announced an allocation of RM10 million to the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) to assist those who cannot afford legal services.

Anwar said that since the beginning of the YBGK operations in 2012, this model has seen hundreds of thousands of persons being represented in criminal proceedings.

“With my limited experience, not that limited in Sungai Buloh, I’ve seen hundreds of prisoners being given the chance to defend themselves together with a reasonably fair trial.

“... and therefore I am persuaded by credentials to announce another increase of RM10 million for this purpose,” said Anwar in his keynote address at the International Malaysia Law Conference here, today.

The Prime Minister said access to justice has been greatly enhanced with YBGK as the largest provider of legal aid in the country, and at the same time, the government also acknowledged the role of the Malaysian Bar in this initiative.

The conference was graced by the presence of Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the time has come for a review of the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 with a view to expanding protection and the avenues for disclosures to appropriate agencies without fear of punishment.

From the lessons of history, he said it was corruption and bribery that constituted one of the primary causes for the collapse of the Roman Empire, and subsequent empires as well.

He said it was not just the existence of corruption but the scale and long-term global effects that should concern all.

“Much has been said about my so-called preoccupation with the issue of corruption and that not a day goes by without me shouting myself hoarse about waging war on corruption.

“While we have no empire as such, nevertheless our nation’s history is marred by abuse of power and corruption no less.

“This scourge has permeated the fabric of our society, stymied our progress and national aspirations and undermined our foundations of good governance,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media later, Anwar said the abolition of the mandatory death penalty does not imply a possible increase in crime rates in the future.

“Death sentence still exists, just that it will not be automatically handed down in court, it must be decided by a judge. I believe that is fairer,” he said.

On April 3, the Dewan Rakyat passed Act 846 (Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act) which aims to abolish the mandatory death penalty, to vary the sentence relating to imprisonment for natural life and whipping, and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Under the Act, the court now has the discretion to impose the death penalty or imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, and if the death sentence is not imposed, whippings of not less than 12 strokes will also be handed down.

The Act came into force on July 4. -Bernama