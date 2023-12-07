RM110m to repair homes of army personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM110 million has been allocated for the maintenance and repair work of dilapidated buildings and Malaysian Army (TDM) personnel homes nationwide, said Army chief Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

He said the sum was part of the RM200 million allocation for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

“TDM wishes to convey its deepest appreciation to the government, especially to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister for approving the RM200 allocation to the MAF.

“It is understood that RM110 of that allocation is meant for the repair, upgrade and maintenance of existing TDM personnel housing and other dilapidated buildings,” he told a press conference after attending a parade held in conjunction with the absorption of voluntary army officers and personnel into full time service at the Kementah Camp Parade grounds here today.

Mohammad said the allocation would serve as a morale boost for army personnel to carry out their duties diligently.

A total of 26 officers and 468 personnel of various ranks (LLP) were absorbed into 15 Corps and Regiments after being authorised by the 608th Armed Forces Council (MAT), which met on June 14, and received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“With this absorption, the welfare of these officers and LLP will be safeguarded through the payment of pensions and opportunities to further their studies under the sponsorship of the service.

“They also have the opportunity to serve abroad, access to government housing loans and other facilities that are not available to full-time officers and volunteers,” said Mohammad.

Last Friday, Anwar announced that the government has allocated an additional RM200 million to repair and maintain the MAF family homes nationwide.

He was quoted as saying that the government had approved the allocation based on the deplorable and neglected condition of the military housing.

In the tabling of Budget 2023 last February, the government announced an allocation of over RM500 million for the maintenance of ATM family homes and repair of staff quarters and institutions under the Home Ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police. -Bernama