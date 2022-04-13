RM1,200 Aidilfitri aid for Pahang civil servants

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today announced a RM1,200 special financial assistance for the 8,000 civil servants in the state in view of Aidilfitri, to be given on April 20.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the payment would involve a financial allocation of RM9.6 million.

“The special financial assistance is in appreciation of the services of all state civil servants,“ he told a press conference after handing over schooling aid to Standard One students at Kuantan City Council Hall here today.

Meanwhile, he encouraged state statutory bodies and local authorities to provide similar special assistance to their staff, depending on their financial performances.

On the schooling aid, which is part of the Bantuan Prihatian Pahang (BPP) 2022, 25,146 Standard One pupils including from tahfiz primary schools will each receive RM100 cash.

“The list of recipients is from state Education Department data and payment is made automatically. This initiative started last year and will help ease the financial burden of parents,“ he said.

The Pahang government has allocated RM14.291 million for educational assistance under BPP 2022 and apart from Standard One students, other recipients are tahfiz, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) students as well as Pahang children pursuing their studies at universities.

In total, BPP 2022 involves an allocation of RM29.91 million to 297,013 targeted recipients which will be channelled from this month to July this year. — Bernama