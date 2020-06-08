RM120,000 needed to sustain food relief efforts

PETALING JAYA: Four local NGOs are seeking help from the public to raise RM120,000 to purchase food relief supplies for 1,500 families in the Klang Valley, during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

The joint initiative is coordinated by Tenaganita, Refuge for the Refugees, Dapur Jalanan KL and Liga Rakyat Demokratik. It was formed at the beginning of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to aid families whose members had lost jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past nine weeks, it has helped feed 41,000 beneficiaries from 8,800 households. The beneficiaries include local B40 communities as well as the migrant and refugee communities around the Klang Valley.

The food relief supplies are dependent on public support, and the organisers are rallying a fundraising drive to sustain families in need across the newly-implemented RMCO period.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of Malaysians, having raised more than RM510,000 so far – despite it being a difficult period for many,” said Heidy Quah, Founder and Director of Refuge for the Refugees.

“The sheer number of donations, volunteers, and companies that have come forth truly reflect our solidarity and identity as a nation that cares, shares, and gives. It makes me proud to be Malaysian.”

For every RM60 donated, a family of five is supported with food supplies for two weeks. Each food pack consists of basic pantry staples such as rice, flour, oil, eggs, potatoes, and other dry ingredients. Families with infants are also given one unit of infant milk formula.

“We know that these are trying times, but we need to call on our countrymen one last time. From all of us, we say ‘thank you’ in advance,” Quah added.

Those who wish to support this initiative, donations can be made to: CIMB: Persatuan Kebajikan Perlindungan Kanak-Kanak Pelarian, Account Number: 8000499285, REF: MCO Grocery Aid.