RM120,000 worth compounds issued during election campaign period

MALACCA: Nine compounds worth RM120,000 were issued to several political parties for offences committed during the Malacca state election campaigning period from Nov 8 to 19.

Malacca police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali (pix) said that 37 investigation papers were opened for various offences under the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act 1988 (Act 342) and Election Offences Act 1954.

“Of the total, 19 investigation papers were opened under Act 342 for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spread of Covid-19 such as gatherings and others while 18 investigation papers were opened under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Overall, during the campaign period, polling day and announcement of the victorious political party, no incident which threatens public order occurred,” he told a media conference here, today.

He said the Malacca state election had achieved the target set by the government, namely, to safeguard health through stringent SOPs with the cooperation of various enforcement agencies and departments.

Abdul Majid said Malacca police also wish to thank the people of Malacca who had also extended their cooperation by complying with the SOPs set.

“The people of Malacca are great as they were not carried away by political sentiments, on the other hand, they placed more importance on public health and safety,” he said.

-Bernama