RM1.3 bln water reservoir project will resolve Kelantan water woes

KOTA BHARU: The construction of a water reservoir or known as the ‘Takungan Air Pinggiran Sungai (TAPS)’ worth RM1.3 billion in Machang, near here, will resolve water woes in Kelantan.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the project would involve three components, namely TAPS, water treatment plants (LRA) and also the installation of pipes on 404.6 hectares of gazetted land.

He said the TAPS project would not only serve as a water reservoir capable of supplying 500 million litres per day (JLH), but also to reduce the flood problem in the state.

“So far, this project is still under study, and we expect it to start this year and will take around two to three years to complete,” he told reporters at Kelantan PAS Aidilfitri open house here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said the project will utilise water resources from the Sungai Kelantan which will be stagnant first before being supplied to existing plants including new plants that will be developed.

“With TAPS and the existing plants as well as those that will be developed later, God willing, the water problem in Kelantan will be solved,“ he said. — Bernama