RM13 mln allocation, 100 new posts for D11 will strengthen force - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division (D11) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would be able to increase the effectiveness of the division’s investigation with an allocation of RM13 million and 100 new posts under Budget 2022. Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said with the allocation, the D11 division in each contingent would be strengthened to improve the quality of investigations into cases involving sexual crimes involving women and children.

He added, the addition of eight General Operations Force control posts, among others in Pagalungan, Sabah and Temong Mura, Sarawak, would increase the level of continuous border security by enforcement personnel.

“The infrastructure will strengthen PDRM’s ability to ensure security in the two states while the posts that will be built will contribute to bolster PDRM’s capacity to ensure border security control is always at the highest level.

“PDRM is also grateful for the announcement of the allocation involving the replacement and repair of lifts and PDRM quarters,“ he said in a statement today.

He said it was a testament of the government’s commitment to look after the welfare of PDRM family members in providing comfortable and safe quarters.

Acryl Sani added the increase in the assignment allowance for police volunteer reserve from RM7.80 to RM9.80 per hour for officers and RM6 to RM8 for personnel could motivate more community members to join the volunteer team to fight crimes together.

“PDRM will ensure that the allocations and improvements announced in the 2022 Budget are fully utilised to further strengthen the quality of services to the community in maintaining national security and order,“ he said.

